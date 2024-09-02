KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major based in India, has announced that it has secured big orders from key Middle Eastern countries and Americas.

An RPG Group Company, KEC said contracts worth Rs10.8 billion ($119.2 million) were clinched by its transmission and distribution (T&D) and cables businesses have secured new orders has secured new orders of Rs. 1,079 crores in Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables businesses:

On the T&D wins, KEC said orders were snapped up from India, Middle East and Americas. These included a 765 kV/ 400 kV unit of transmission lines from a reputed private developer in India followed by 230/132 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

A flagship company of RPG Group company, one of India’s fastest-growing business groups, KEC said its cables business secured supply orders in India as well as overseas.

The company also won a key contract for the upgradation of an existing 400 kV transmission line in the UAE in addition to the supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas.

On the big win, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, said KEC International is delighted with the continuous inflow of orders, particularly in its T&D business.

"The prestigious order in India T&D from a private developer has enhanced our presence in the India T&D market and further diversified our clientele. The significant orders across Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE have substantially expanded our International T&D order book in the Middle East. With these orders, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs8.7 billion, thus reflecting an impressive growth of ~60% compared to last year," he added.

A global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, KEC has presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, civil, railways, urban infrastructure, renewables, oil & gas, pipelines and cables.

The company is currently executing infrastructure projects in 30+ countries and has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables).

