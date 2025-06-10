South Africa’s infrastructure and construction sectors stand at a crucial turning point — where bold policy commitments, private-sector momentum, and cross-sector collaboration are converging to drive real, measurable transformation.

Far more than just a trade showcase, Big 5 Construct South Africa and the South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo have evolved into dynamic platforms for catalysing progress across the built environment.

Taking place from Wednesday, 18 June 2025 to Friday, 20 June 2025 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, these co-located events bring together key decision-makers, technical experts and industry trailblazers to align on the country’s infrastructure priorities, explore innovative delivery models, and close the gap between planning and implementation.

Backed by over $50bn in government investment over the next decade and supported by initiatives like the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 and the Transmission Development Plan, the 2025 programme responds directly to the urgent need for practical solutions, resilient systems and inclusive growth.

Unlocking knowledge to accelerate impact

The events’ technical programmes and CPD-accredited knowledge platforms will feature more than 30 sessions across four thematic streams, designed to provide actionable insights for public and private stakeholders committed to advancing South Africa’s infrastructure, water and construction goals.

“Our content programme has been developed to reflect the full scale of transformation underway in South Africa’s infrastructure, water and construction sectors,” said Josine Heijmans, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events. “With government-led development driving renewed momentum and private-sector contribution growing, these sessions will provide professionals with tangible insights into overcoming obstacles and unlocking opportunities.”

Forum for policy, delivery and resilience

One of the key knowledge platforms in 2025 will be the two-day South Africa Infrastructure & Water Forum, hosted alongside the Expo for the first time. Designed for senior public and private decision-makers, the forum will focus on policy alignment, sustainable delivery models, and practical funding strategies to accelerate national development goals.

Backed by the government’s $54bn (R1tn) infrastructure commitment and initiatives like the National Infrastructure Plan 2050 and the Transmission Development Plan, the first day of the forum will offer attendees insights and focused conversations on infrastructure priorities such as power, logistics, and public-private partnerships.

Day two will focus on water-sector challenges and solutions, including South Africa’s high water loss rates, upcoming reforms like the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency, and the $8.44bn (R156.3bn) investment to expand dams and bulk supply systems.

Among the key speakers who will be making an appearance are Mameetse Masemola, Acting Head: Infrastructure South Africa; Johnson Kilangi, Founder & CEO: Miundo Misingi Hub (Kenya); Wynand Dreyer, Director: Dreyer Project Dynamics; Hendrik Malan, Partner & Africa CEO: Frost & Sullivan; Shabari Shaily-Gerber, Head: Urban Economic Development, British High Commission and Mike Salawou, Director, Infrastructure and Urban Development Department: African Development Bank.

Practical tools for sustainable delivery

The Infra360 and Water360 knowledge streams will offer free-to-attend CPD-certified sessions for registered visitors, diving into the practical and strategic issues that impact infrastructure and water-system performance.

Infra360 will cover such topics as digital infrastructure and BIM; 5D planning and digital twin technology; ethics and governance and the building blocks of a future-ready construction workforce.

It will showcase a key session by Sindi Kwenaite, Operations Executive, SACPCMP, on professional registration and its importance in a VUCA environment.

Water360, on the other hand, will spotlight water-system resilience and decentralised solutions; smart water grids, efficient wastewater reuse and sustainable product design. To this end, there will be presentations by David Crawley, Head: Product Line at Kwikot, and Heinrich Ueckermann, Business Development Manager: Freudenberg Performance Materials.

Upskilling for the future

The CPD-accredited Big 5 Talks will return as a platform for knowledge exchange, strategic discussions and the professional development of construction professionals.

A not-to-be missed highlight includes a talk by Tyrelle Correa of Mirabilis Engineering Insurance Specialists, who will be unpacking how to close liability gaps in project coverage. Sanjay Munnoo, President: Saiosh will present on behavioural safety and the cultural shift required to reduce risks across the construction lifecycle.

Other sessions will explore modular interiors, sustainable housing, and the value of lifelong learning and upskilling.

“The 2025 programme is closely aligned with South Africa’s economic-recovery priorities and the delivery timelines associated with the National Development Plan 2030,” noted Heijmans.

“From actionable insights and knowledge sharing to business networking with key brands across the construction value chain, this year’s Big 5 Construct South Africa and South Africa Infrastructure & Water Expo will create a space for candid conversations, practical guidance and policy-aligned thinking.”

