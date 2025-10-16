DUBAI - K2, an Abu Dhabi government–owned UAE company specialising in advanced autonomous systems and AI-powered technologies, has launched the “RAAD” Smart Civil Defence Vehicle, developed in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, during its participation at GITEX Global 2025.

The RAAD vehicle marks a major leap in emergency response innovation, integrating AI, robotics, and unmanned aerial systems into a mobile command-and-control platform, the first of its kind in the region, designed to enhance operational efficiency, situational awareness, and rapid coordination during emergencies.

“The launch of the RAAD vehicle represents a strategic milestone in advancing Civil Defence operational capabilities. It reflects our commitment to adopting cutting-edge technologies that enhance rescue and firefighting missions, improve response efficiency, and minimise risks to firefighters, thereby safeguarding lives, property, and the safety of our community,” Brigadier Salem Abdullah bin Barak Al Dhaheri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, said.

Sean Teo, Managing Director of K2, said, “RAAD reflects K2’s commitment to developing reliable autonomous systems that support vital sectors and advance national innovation goals, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a smarter, safer, and more sustainable future.”

Equipped with a 4×4 drivetrain for off-road mobility, RAAD features an AI-powered command platform enabling real-time situational monitoring, resource allocation, and team coordination. It includes two drone containers equipped with fire-suppression payloads for early-stage containment and a quadruped robot capable of navigating hazardous or confined spaces for inspection before human teams enter.

The system is powered by NVIDIA Orin processors for real-time data and thermal imaging analysis, while a secure communication network connects RAAD to drones and control centers, providing live video and telemetry streams during emergency operations.

The RAAD initiative reflects K2’s mission to develop advanced national solutions that enhance operational readiness, accelerate digital transformation in civil protection, and exemplify how technology and innovation can serve humanity.