AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) on Thursday said that it had issued a total of 11,212 new frequency licenses in 2024.

A TRC report highlighted that the number of renewed frequency licenses reached 17,731, while 4,752 licenses were modified, noting that 2,196 frequency licenses were cancelled throughout the year.

The TRC also issued 49 new licenses, including 29 category-based and 20 individual licenses, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report also detailed the commission's monitoring and inspection activities.

"A total of 52 inspection rounds were conducted to address interference issues across various frequency bands. Also, 25 spectrum scanning operations were performed, including both scheduled and ad-hoc assessments," the TRC said.

The TRC also conducted 77 microwave link tests, identifying 22 violations.

Regarding non-compliant radio equipment, 16 seizures were made, and 33 cases of equipment decommissioning and destruction were processed.

The commission also addressed 21 cases of negative interference affecting FM radio stations.

In 2024, the TRC issued several key regulatory decisions, including new regulations for bulk messaging services, updated guidelines for obtaining type approval for telecommunications equipment and enhanced regulations regarding electromagnetic fields and their impact on public health and safety.

The TRC also rolled out the "Know Your Subscriber" system for electronic subscriber identification and issued a decision on the use and operation of radio repeaters in public mobile networks.

These efforts underscore the TRC's commitment to boosting telecommunications infrastructure and ensuring compliance within the sector.

