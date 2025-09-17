Saudi Arabiab - IFS, the leading AI and software cloud platform, has always believed Industrial AI to be the catalyst for industrial change, enabling organisations to achieve tangible business outcomes. The IFS Connect MEA 2025 showcased the real value of Industrial AI that lies in turning data into decisions.

Speaking of the event and what it stood for, Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, said, “These are decisions that drive efficiency, resilience and long-term growth across defence, telecom, utilities, energy, aviation and manufacturing. What excites me is that this isn’t just about technology; it’s about empowering people, industries, and nations to thrive in an AI-driven economy. And IFS is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers in that journey.”

IFS Connect MEA 2025 spotlighted the company’s key AI strategy and platforms like Nexus Black and IFS.ai. It also announced its recent acquisitions of 7bridges and TheLoops. All are designed to deliver closed-loop automation, service-centric industries, and predictive intelligence.

The event and technology showcase couldn’t be better timed. National agendas across the Middle East are fast-tracking digital innovation, diversification and sustainability in every boardroom. Within the overall transformation within the region, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is one of the most ambitious transformation agendas globally.

The kingdom is growing at a breakneck speed to seek new opportunities, build new industries and skills beyond oil. However, such a scale also naturally brings challenges like integration of next-generation technology, navigation of global supply chain complexities and bridging the talent gap.

This is where Moffat believed the IFS Industrial AI solution plays a key role. Calling it a strategic tool, he explained the company’s solutions help organisations operate sustainably and intelligently. Earlier this year, IFS signed a strategic agreement with Saudi Business Machines (SBM) to accelerate digital transformation in the Kingdom. This partnership will deliver IFS.ai-powered solutions across industries such as aerospace & defence, energy, manufacturing, and construction. SBM was a diamond sponsor of IFS Connect in Riyadh underlining its commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s digital economy.

The IFS Industrial AI solutions improve efficiency, support better decision making helping the kingdom hasten its non-oil growth goals.

“For us, it is very motivating to know that when we help a Saudi business perform at its best, we are also contributing to the nation’s ambitions. The Middle East region as a whole is at an inflexion point; we are witnessing a shift from using technology as a support function to making it the backbone of industrial growth, resilience, and competitiveness,” added Moffat.

Bringing together over 300 executives, partners, and customers, IFS Connect MEA 2025 underscored the shared ambition to lead in digital transformation and align with Vision 2030. The narrative wasn’t simply about the platforms, acquisitions and solutions. It was about the people. What stood out was the recognition and honour 20 young Saudi graduates received from the IFS Technology Training program, run in partnership with Saudi Business Machines. These 20 young graduates are now equipped to strengthen the local IFS ecosystem within the company, the customers or its partners.

“That’s a real example of investing in people, building skills, and creating lasting in-country value. Our commitment to Saudi Arabia is long-term and people-first. Through initiatives like these, we’re not only delivering world-class technology but also nurturing the talent and partnerships that will sustain success for decades to come,” Moffat concluded.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).