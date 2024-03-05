Zoho Corporation, an Indian global technology company, said on Monday that it will invest around half a billion Saudi riyals, that will help meet the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The investment will go to digital infrastructure development and strategic partnerships with government entities in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement on Monday.

“Contributing to the Saudi Vision 2030, Zoho Corp will be investing a total of about SAR 500 million ($133 million),” the statement said.

The company made the announcement as it opened its first two Middle East data centres in the kingdom. The data centres, located in Jeddah and Riyadh, are now fully operational.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Zoho offers cloud-based business applications. It is the parent company of tech brands ManageEngine, Zoho.com, TrainerCentrel and Qntrl.

Through ManageEngine, the company has helped manage and optimise the IT infrastructure of 2,000 Saudi organisations in government and private sectors. The company has also partnered with Monsha’at, the SME authority in Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

