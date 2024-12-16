IBM on Sunday announced the inauguration of its new office in Al Mana Tower, located in the Corniche area of Doha.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Qatar's Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Timmy Davis, the US Ambassador to Qatar; Shukri Eid, General Manager of IBM for the Gulf, Levant, and Pakistan; and Wissam Shmait, General Manager of IBM in Qatar, along with representatives from local clients and business partners.

The new office, launched on the sidelines of the Qatar Global AI Summit, underscores IBM’s strategic focus on expanding its presence in Qatar, a promising market with significant growth potential. With Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030 driving the nation’s digital transformation journey, IBM aims to enhance local capabilities by delivering innovative solutions and consulting services from the heart of Doha.

In highlighting the significance of this strategic milestone, Sami Mohammed Al Shammari, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, stated: “We are pleased to witness the expansion of IBM's presence in the State of Qatar and its role in supporting our journey towards building an advanced digital future. This step is not merely a commercial expansion but a partnership aimed at empowering various sectors in the country to leverage the latest technologies and digital solutions. It also opens new horizons for collaboration between the public and private sectors. We remain committed to further strengthening a robust and advanced digital infrastructure that contributes to building a knowledge-based economy.”

Shukri Eid said: “The opening of our new office in Qatar reflects IBM’s commitment to supporting the country’s accelerated digital transformation journey and contributing to unlocking new levels of innovation by providing our clients with IBM’s leading technological solutions and expertise. We are dedicated to supporting Qatar’s adoption of transformative technologies, which play a vital role in achieving the country’s digital aspirations.”

In addition to serving local clients and partners, IBM’s new office in Qatar will play a pivotal role in supporting Qatar’s initiatives to develop its digital ecosystem and foster innovation.

