ABU DHABI – Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem powered by Mubadala, has appointed Ahmad Ali Alwan as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The appointment reinforces Hub71’s senior leadership team with an experienced, talented local leader to help drive forward its long-term strategy and fulfil its global ambitions.

Hub71 is spearheading a strategy to build a global platform that grows startups at every stage. This includes enhancing the ability of founders to design, develop and deploy innovative products and solutions at scale to raise capital, secure customers, and grow sustainable technology companies across a broad range of sectors.

Having been a founding member of Hub71 since 2019, Ahmad will continue to guide the growth of its vibrant community of startups and raise its profile in renowned technology markets worldwide. He was previously responsible for various functions at Hub71, including strategy, stakeholder management, finance, investor engagement and operations.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy CEO, Ahmad worked in the UAE Clusters Asset Management team at Mubadala’s UAE Investment Platform, overseeing a portfolio of UAE-based aerospace and technology assets which include Strata, a composite aero-structures manufacturing facility; Sanad, a global aerospace and industrial services champion; G42, the AI and Cloud Computing company; and Hub71. Before that, Ahmad supported the launch of Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners in 2019.

Badr Al-Olama, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said, “Ahmad has supported Hub71’s journey from the very beginning and with his strong commitment to founders within our community, we will accelerate the energetic pace we’re operating at to progress our strategy of driving growth for tech startups globally from Abu Dhabi.”

Alwan commented, “I am privileged to have the opportunity to contribute towards Hub71’s mission of building globally enduring tech companies and building on Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become a world-renowned tech hub. The community of founders and team members that Hub71 has amassed over the past three years is a testament to Hub71’s efforts and to our government’s support in building an impactful platform for people and the economy.”