Saudi Arabia - HP is expanding its regional footprint in a major way with the launch of its first local manufacturing facility in Riyadh, a move that underscores its long-term commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s transformation into a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

“Our first local manufacturing site in Saudi Arabia positions HP closer to customers in one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing technology markets,” said Fadle Saad, Managing Director, HP MENA Regional Headquarters. “Saudi Arabia is advancing rapidly toward an innovation-driven economy, and this investment enables HP to contribute directly to that momentum. Producing locally improves delivery speed, customization, and supply chain reliability, while also building industrial capability that supports economic diversification.”

The Riyadh facility marks a strategic turning point by enabling faster, region-specific product delivery and elevating Saudi Arabia’s status within HP’s global supply chain. As the Kingdom accelerates industrialization and smart infrastructure under Vision 2030, HP’s investment directly supports national goals for localization, resilience and high-value job creation.

Saad emphasized the broader significance: “Most importantly, the facility creates meaningful opportunities for local talent and contributes to a growing ecosystem of technical skills and innovation.”

From supply chains to skill gains

HP’s move aligns with a defining phase in Saudi Arabia’s transformation, which is rapidly scaling up its digital infrastructure and industrial capacity under Vision 2030. “The timing is ideal for HP to contribute to this transformation through localized production,” explained Saad. “Manufacturing here is about more than logistics. It allows HP to bring production closer to demand, respond more quickly to evolving customer needs, and strengthen resilience across our global supply network.”

“Establishing a manufacturing base and research capabilities within the Kingdom creates a regional hub that connects the Middle East, Africa, and parts of Asia,” added Saad.

The move is particularly significant as businesses across the region seek trusted partners, who can deliver both speed and substance. HP’s presence signals confidence in Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure, workforce, and policy environment, and offers a tangible proof point of Vision 2030 in action.

“This localization of operations enhances agility, shortens supply routes, and brings HP closer to customers and partners across multiple markets. By investing in local production and research, HP is embedding long-term capability within the Kingdom, ensuring that innovation and value creation happen closer to where they are needed most.”

“At the same time, it positions Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone in HP’s global network, serving as a center for production, innovation, and skills development that contributes both locally and internationally,” noted Saad.

Innovation with intent: Dhahran's AI Engine

To complement its physical infrastructure, HP has launched an AI R&D Center of Excellence in Dhahran. The center is designed to accelerate applied innovation tailored to the needs of the region, with projects spanning healthcare, logistics, smart cities, and energy. “The center’s mission is to turn research into solutions that support Saudi Arabia’s key sectors,” said Saad. “Current projects include Arabic language models, process automation tools, and decision-support systems tailored for local use.”

HP is also building deep roots in talent development through education partnerships and training programs. “Saudi Arabia’s young, digitally engaged population is one of its greatest strengths, and HP’s initiatives are designed to help unlock that potential,” he explained. “Our manufacturing and AI operations are generating new opportunities for training and employment within HP, contributing to a growing pipeline of skilled talent.”

Beyond technical training, HP is fostering an innovation culture that blends global expertise with local insight. Through collaboration with universities and startups, the AI center is enabling Saudi professionals to lead innovation efforts, not just support them. The goal is to cultivate homegrown solutions with global relevance, while giving Saudi youth a platform to build, test and lead.

“It is an important part of HP’s strategy to advance innovation that originates in the Kingdom and benefits the wider region,” Saad added.

HP also sees an opportunity to influence the future of digital learning, entrepreneurship, and AI governance by working hand-in-hand with Saudi partners. These collaborations help ensure that the Kingdom is not only adopting global technologies but actively shaping how they are applied, adapted, and expanded in the region.

“This is part of HP’s belief that meaningful impact is created not just by scale, but by shared purpose,” Saad said, “and that Vision 2030 represents a platform where both global expertise and local ambition can meet.”

As workplaces shift globally toward hybrid models, HP sees Saudi Arabia as a vanguard of change. “Work is changing everywhere, and Saudi Arabia is leading that change by embracing technology that enables new ways of working,” he said. “We design secure, reliable devices and solutions that simplify collaboration and support performance across diverse environments, from classrooms to corporate offices.”

Looking ahead, HP has no plans to slow down. “We are only at the beginning of a long-term journey. The next phase will see HP expanding its manufacturing capacity, growing the capabilities of the AI R&D Center, and continuing to invest in education and workforce development,” Saad concluded.

