Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) has launched a trio of artificial intelligence (AI) agents to address changes in how people source information.

The new toolkit, which complements the Group’s existing channels, gives guests the flexibility to make enquiries either digitally or directly with hotel staff, who in turn gain broader access to training materials and commercial insights.

“Personal and intuitive guest care, strong colleague development, and informed commercial decision-making have always been central to how we operate,” Langham Hospitality Group CEO Bob van den Oord said. “These new tools extend that approach by allowing us to respond to the shift in how people access information, whether they’re guests planning a stay, frontline team members sharpening their skills, or marketing executives exploring emerging travel trends.”

The new AI agents are being phased in throughout the Group’s hotel portfolio, which includes 31 properties across four continents and brands – The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels and Resorts, Eaton Workshop, and Ying’nFlo. The agents include:

Experience Agent: A multilingual interface that enables guests to ask questions through text-based channels – including email, WhatsApp, WeChat and Instagram – while still having the option to speak directly with hotel staff at any time. The agent responds in over 50 languages and is designed to help guests access practical information quickly and conveniently. Over time, the agent will be able to recognise intent, suggest service options and direct enquiries to the right teams. Future capabilities also include voice conversations and an expanded role as an AI concierge that anticipates guests’ needs and helps them plan their stays, arrange services and receive timely updates before, during and after their journeys.

Knowledge Agent: A practical support tool that offers instant answers to employee questions, helping colleagues learn, troubleshoot and perform their roles with confidence. From housekeeping standards to brand signatures and operating procedures, the agent serves as an always-on reference that reduces time spent searching for information and that supports more consistent delivery across departments. As it advances, the agent will be able to walk teams through tasks step-by-step, highlight standards in real time, flag compliance gaps, and proactively provide guidance based on role, location or time of day – offering a personalised pathway to learning that ensures knowledge is not just retained, but continually strengthened.

Insight Agent: A real-time analytics tool that reviews booking patterns, demand signals and guest behaviour in aggregate to identify opportunities with greater precision. By surfacing actionable recommendations on timing, pricing and audiences, the agent helps commercial teams craft more relevant offers and launch campaigns at the moments they’re most likely to convert. Future iterations of the agent will forecast demand shifts, suggest package concepts based on browsing behaviour, alert teams to emerging travel trends and even create personalised offers for specific guest segments – effectively becoming a proactive commercial partner that drives both innovation and revenue potential.

