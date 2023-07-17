Saudi Arabia - GuestReady, a leading global hospitality and property technology company with a focus on urban short-term rental management, has announced its official launch in Saudi Arabia with the opening of its Riyadh office.

The company’s entry into the kingdom means that GuestReady now offers short-term rental property services in over 63 cities globally. The office is the second in the Middle East following Dubai in the UAE, which was launched in 2016.

According to GuestReady’s GCC Managing Director, Reem Al Khatib, the company chose to expand to the kingdom due to its thriving real estate sector and rapidly growing travel and tourism industry.

“Domestic tourism has always been strong in Saudi Arabia and now, with international travel set to play a more significant role to the Kingdom thanks to Vision 2030, we see a tremendous opportunity to not just support guests, investors and property owners, but also the sector as a whole,” Al Khatib said.

With a full team of property managers, including interior designers, onboarding and support staff, GuestReady’s Riyadh office is set to help boost Saudi investors and property owners’ returns through world-class technology and expert, local advice and end-to-end support. GuestReady’s launch in the Kingdom is also set to elevate guest-experience for both domestic and international tourists, and short to mid-term renters who choose to stay in GuestReady-managed short-term rental properties, she said.

New AI Powered Technology

Along with local expertise powered by global best-practice, GuestReady is also introducing its innovative proprietary platform and property management system (PMS), RentalReady to Saudi Arabia. RentalReady offers all-in-one functionality for managing short-term vacation rentals to both property owners and managers, as it also offers guests streamlined and convenient services and information, the company said.

In what is believed to be a regional first, GuestReady recently introduced two new Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrations into the platform, that in turn, create personalised itineraries for guests across GuestReady’s global network, including Riyadh, as well as new AI-powered guest communications.

Leading the new Saudi office is AbdelRahman ElSharkawi, who said GuestReady’s market entry, and its unique local approach is set to benefit not only guests and investors, but countless stakeholders across the sector.

