Google Cloud said on Wednesday it had partnered with Air France-KLM to deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology on the airline group's data.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Google Cloud said in a statement that the Franco-Dutch airline group's 551 operating aircraft, 93 million passengers carried in 2023, and its commercial and cargo flights generated large amounts of data, which would be used by Google Cloud's AI solution in areas such as analyzing passenger preferences and travel patterns, and predicting maintenance of aircraft.

Air France-KLM will retain full ownership and control of its data, Google Cloud said.

KEY QUOTES

"The group will gain a deeper understanding of passenger preferences, travel patterns, and behaviors to offer newly tailored travel options and services, and be able to enhance flight, airport, and business operations, with the time needed for data analysis in predictive plane maintenance already dropping from hours to minutes", Google Cloud said.

"Airlines generate massive amounts of data, much of which can be incredibly valuable in helping drive operational insights, build better customer experiences" said Matt Renner, President, Global Revenue at Google Cloud.

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin Editing by Mark Potter)