UAE - Gewan Holding, part of the NG9 Holding conglomerate, partnered with IOPn to accelerate the development of sovereign AI, blockchain, and digital identity solutions that anchors the UAE’s role as a global hub for technological leadership.

This partnership marks the first-of-its-kind model that positions nations to lead in the age of AI and Web3 on their own terms, according to a press release.

Developed to support digital governance, finance, healthcare, and real estate, the OPN Chain enables real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, modern payment infrastructures, and biometric authentication services.

This reinforces digital trust, unlocks liquidity, and secures regulated access to global capital markets.

Through its partnership with NG9 Holding, IOPn has secured a commitment that will bolster the development of the OPN Chain and high-impact initiatives such as Project ATLAS.

Commenting on the new partnership, Alaa Al Ali, Group CEO, NG9 Holding, noted: “Our partnership with IOPn, leveraging the OPN Chain, and the launch of Project ATLAS is not just about building technology; it is about securing sovereignty, ensuring resilience, and enabling the UAE to lead in shaping the digital future.”

Amer Al Osh, Chief Development Officer at Gewan Holding, said: “IOPn’s vision for sovereign AI and blockchain aligns seamlessly with our mandate at Gewan Holding to invest in transformative technologies that reinforce the UAE’s leadership on the global stage.”

“By combining the OPN Chain with a sovereign AI stack powered by NVIDIA GPUs, this partnership delivers a truly unique infrastructure model; one that strengthens digital sovereignty, unlocks new economic opportunities, and ensures that the UAE continues to set the benchmark for innovation in the age of AI and Web3,” Al Osh highlighted.

Mojtaba Asadian, Founder and CEO of IOPn, mentioned: “The OPN Chain is the cornerstone of our vision; anchoring sovereign identity, financial infrastructure, real-world asset tokenisation, and AI-driven innovation within a unified ecosystem.”

