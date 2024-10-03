Egypt - Fujifilm Middle East and Africa has officially opened a new office in New Cairo, marking a key step in expanding its footprint in Egypt and the wider region, according to an emailed press release.

The opening of the Cairo office demonstrates Fujifilm’s commitment to contributing to Egypt's healthcare sector, focusing on digital transformation and AI integration.

The company aims to play a pivotal role in modernizing medical practices through advanced imaging solutions and healthcare technologies.

Fujifilm Academy has also launched training sessions to help healthcare professionals in Egypt use its cutting-edge medical technologies. This initiative aims to enhance the skills of local practitioners and develop a stronger healthcare workforce.

Fujifilm is also exploring plans to establish a Regional Service Center in Egypt to support neighboring countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Fujifilm’s diversified product portfolio includes diagnostic imaging systems, ultrasound, endoscopes, and medical IT systems.

Its solutions can integrate with other systems, offering flexibility and enhanced functionality.

In line with this growth, Fujifilm aims to address critical healthcare challenges such as the early detection of cancer and lifestyle diseases.

