Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, has partnered with French pharmaceutical giant, Sanofi to accelerate the development and commercialisation of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the agreement, Sanofi will present Hub71 startups with use cases and business development opportunities to drive breakthrough innovation in healthcare.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, Deputy CEO of Hub71, said: "By joining forces with Sanofi, Hub71 founders will gain access to a global healthcare leader that will empower their passion for innovation and advancing breakthrough technologies."

Hub 71 supports more than 30 HealthTech startups, deploying technologies such as AI, telemedicine, and wearable devices that are transforming the industry.

The projects and initiatives from the Sanofi-Hub 71 partnership is expected to pace up the cycle of data and technology driven innovation in healthcare to find answers to elusive challenges and give people more control over their health, empowering them to live better, fuller lives, according to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)