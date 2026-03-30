First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has hosted a virtual AI Agentathon in collaboration with Presight and supported by Microsoft.

The initiative brought together internal and external participants to develop AI-driven solutions addressing real business challenges across the bank.

The Agentathon forms part of FAB’s broader strategy to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence and embed advanced technologies across its operations.

The one-day event convened business stakeholders, technical experts and global technology partners to solve predefined business challenges and develop practical, scalable solutions. A joint evaluation panel, with representation from all participating organisations, was established to assess the final outputs.

Four cross-functional teams, comprising FAB business and technology representatives alongside experts from Microsoft and Presight, worked collaboratively throughout the day to design and present AI-driven solutions.

The programme concluded with final presentations to the panel, with concepts assessed based on their potential impact, feasibility and alignment with business priorities.

The Agentathon underscores FAB’s commitment to moving from pilot initiatives to tangible impact by accelerating the development of practical, deployment-ready solutions.

Through collaboration with partners such as Presight, FAB continues to advance its ambition to embed AI across the bank and reinforce its position as a regional leader in innovation.

The concepts developed during the session are expected to inform future AI initiatives and enterprise use cases across the bank, supporting FAB’s long-term digital transformation agenda and reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-driven banking innovation in the region.