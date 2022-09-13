UAE - ExploreTech, a leading marketplace for digital transformation in the hospitality and travel sector, has embarked on a drive to scale up operations by recruiting new key team members to support in improving the platform offerings.

ExploreTech Co-Founder Antoine Medawar said: "As far as the team is concerned, we have amassed a group of talented individuals who are all authorities in their respective domains and who share our commitment to driving digital transformation throughout the MEA hospitality and travel industry."

Furthermore, ExploreTech is ramping up its efforts to enhance platform functionality and expand service offerings.

"I truly believe that our current success is indicative of the industry's confidence in the future success of our venture. For this reason, we are accelerating our efforts and improving our offering to achieve a wider reach and ultimately better serve the greater hospitality and travel industry," said ExploreTech Co-founder and Managing Partner Ralph Melis.

Some landmark improvements to the ExploreTech platform will see the addition of many more tech solutions, innovative products, and improved user experience and functionality.

Furthermore, the company has established a dedicated content and vendor support team to expand and enhance platform content and cover more areas of the industry.

ExploreTech is also revising its vendor subscription packages to feature many more advanced tech solutions and provide users with a more comprehensive and worthwhile experience.

All hospitality and travel professionals can register for free on the platform to reap the many benefits of the premier online marketplace, engage with a vast market of industry professionals and strategists, and advance their hospitality and travel businesses through technological innovations and solutions.

