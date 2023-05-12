Etisalat by e& today announced the launch of its new Maritime SATCOMS portfolio of services for all vessels operating in UAE territorial waters and beyond, including 16 countries and 164 million customers served by e& across Asia, Middle East and North Africa region.

The latest portfolio of services caters to the demands of the regional maritime industry, providing fully managed maritime services compliant with local regulations from an ICT solutions provider to vessels operating in the region. The service offers a comprehensive, fully managed maritime service and equipment solution for private yachts, commercial shipping, and oil barges of all sizes, catering to a wide range of coverage requirements.

Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President, Business Marketing and Product Innovation, etisalat by e&, said, “Setting sail with excellence and expertise, we are thrilled to launch our next-generation suite of maritime services tailored to navigate customer needs with precision and reliability. This also firmly positions etisalat by e& as a regional ICT enabler for ship owners and operators. These services will combine the group’s strength in quality SATCOMS deployment with innovation and reliability enabling customers to embark on a journey of seamless maritime solutions.”

The new etisalat by e& maritime service comes with multiple benefits for mobility clients, including a range of competitively priced, flexible bandwidth options featuring relatively higher committed information rates, round-the-clock support services, and a locally operated, fully managed service that is fully compliant with local regulations.

etisalat by e& serve its regional SATCOMS mobility clients via multiple UAE-based satellite earth stations supporting international satellite communications solutions that have been in operation since 1968. It delivers high throughput satellite coverage over multiple frequency bands, and geographical regions all managed locally via their UAE satellite operations centre.

The complete maritime ICT solution suite includes value-added services of Managed Internet, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed TV, IoT, and other applications for crew welfare. Other services include antenna and telecom infrastructure hosting, space segment leasing, managed security, and core telecom services, including internet, private network, and voice services. An IP underlay connection supports a range of downlink/uplink speed options to suit any maritime requirement.