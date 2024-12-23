Qatar - Ericsson has successfully designed and deployed an ATmosphere EXplosible (ATEX) Zone 1-certified solution on an offshore site for one of Ooredoo Qatar’s enterprise customers, according to a press release.

The solution, an ATEX-certified Ericsson Enclosure 6129, supports the operation of conventional Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment in harsh and hazardous environments.

Furthermore, the enclosure provides a safe operating environment for RAN equipment and the direct current (DC) power system, ensuring compliance with the rigorous safety standards of the offshore industry while delivering reliable network performance and connectivity.

This deployment enables Ooredoo Qatar to provide superior 4G network quality to its enterprise customers, supporting both indoor and outdoor locations around the offshore rigs.

Meanwhile, the solution is adaptable for other industries requiring ATEX-certified equipment in demanding environments.

Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, Hicham Siblini, said: "This solution ensures compliance with safety measures while delivering exceptional network performance and reliability in challenging offshore environments. It aligns with Ooredoo Qatar’s commitment to offering innovative solutions that meet the needs of specialized industries, ensuring the best network experience possible."

President of Ericsson Qatar, Charbel Abdallah, says: “We are proud to have collaborated with Ooredoo Qatar to design and deploy the first-of-its-kind innovative ATEX Zone 1-certified solution in Qatar, providing a safe and reliable environment for the operation of radio access network equipment in the demanding offshore industry. This deployment underscores our commitment to delivering high-performance network solutions that address the specific challenges faced by our customers and drive digital transformation across the industry."

