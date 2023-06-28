Cairo – Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania El-Mashat, witnessed the completion ceremony of the assembly and testing of the satellite MisrSat 2 in cooperation with China.

El-Mashat highlighted that the satellite assembly, integration, and test center (AITC) as well as the EgyptSat 2 satellite for remote sensing applications are among key projects that are being implemented with two grants worth $92 million.

According to a press release, the minister affirmed that Egyptian-Chinese cooperation in this field will achieve more progress, which will be reflected in development efforts.

The event was also attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Cairo, Liqiang Liu, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, Sherif Sedky, along with a group of representatives of China and Egypt.



It is worth noting that the total portfolio of cooperation with China amounts to nearly $1.70 billion to execute projects in different development sectors, including electricity, health, education, vocational training, and others.

