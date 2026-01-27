Egypt is set to host “Ai Everything Middle East & Africa 2026,” the region’s first dedicated all-AI global summit and exhibition, on 11–12 February 2026 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in Cairo.

The landmark event will bring together more than 350 global enterprises, startups, investors and innovation showcases, at a time when artificial intelligence is projected to contribute approximately $1.5trn to Africa’s economy by 2030, according to international reports.

Organised under the umbrella of GITEX—the world’s largest technology and AI events network—the summit is hosted by Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) in collaboration with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

Egypt’s hosting of the event highlights its growing leadership in artificial intelligence, ranking first in Africa for Government AI Readiness and third in the Arab region for AI Resilience, according to the Oxford Insights Index. Egypt also serves as a strategic gateway linking Africa and the Middle East and plays a leading role in the development of Arabic-language AI solutions.

The summit supports the implementation of Egypt’s Second National AI Strategy by attracting investment, accelerating knowledge transfer, and connecting local innovation with regional and global markets—helping convert advanced technologies into sustainable economic value across key sectors.

Ai Everything MEA Egypt 2026 will feature participation from more than 350 global enterprises and startups from over 30 countries, showcasing real-world AI applications across cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centres, telecommunications, government services, healthcare, smart mobility, fintech and digital payments.

Participating global technology leaders include Microsoft, Cisco, HPE, Red Hat, Amazon Web Services, Capgemini, Dataiku, e& Egypt and Fortinet, alongside prominent regional players such as Alkan, Cyshield and Link Data Center. The event will also host regional and international AI-first companies choosing Cairo to debut their solutions, including WideBot AI, EZELINK, Odoo, ZIWO, Zakaa and Barq Systems.

Mohamed El Kassem, General Manager of Microsoft Egypt, said: “Artificial intelligence represents a strategic opportunity for countries with a clear vision for adoption. Egypt continues to move confidently toward building an AI-driven economy, supported by strong digital infrastructure and a growing pool of young talent that enables it to compete on a global scale.”

Hazem Metwally, CEO of e& Egypt, said: “AI has the potential to reshape how businesses operate and accelerate productivity. Ai Everything MEA Egypt comes at a pivotal moment, and e& Egypt is proud to be part of its inaugural edition, bringing integrated AI, cloud and communication services that support long-term, technology-led growth in Egypt.”

Shaden El Olimi, Chief Commercial Officer at Olimi AI, said: “Success in AI depends on rapid iteration, a deep understanding of real customer needs, and building solutions that reflect local and linguistic context. Ai Everything offers a unique platform to demonstrate how Arabic-language AI can deliver tangible, real-world impact across industries.”

The summit coincides with continued growth in Egypt’s startup ecosystem, with Egyptian startups accounting for approximately 31% of total African startup funding during the first half of 2025. Participating startups include UK-based Emotii, Germany’s Imensus, and Egyptian AI firm Olimi AI, which specialises in voice AI solutions capable of understanding multiple Arabic dialects.

Ai Everything MEA Egypt 2026 will also feature leading global policymakers and AI experts, including senior representatives from the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Cerebras, Tenstorrent, the United Nations Environment Programme, and HCLTech. Discussions will focus on AI infrastructure, governance, and the technology’s economic and social impact across emerging markets.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

