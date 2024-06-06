EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups based in Abu Dhabi, will be showcasing its diverse range of cutting-edge capabilities, tailored seamlessly to the specific requirements of international customers, at Eurosatory 2024 to be held in Paris, France, from June 17 to 21.

This will be EDGE Group's debut appearance at Eurosatory 2024, the largest international exhibition for land and air defence systems.

The group will enjoy a major presence at the biennial event, with eight of its portfolio companies in attendance and over 50 advanced products and solutions on display, said the company in a statement.

These include autonomous air systems, land systems, smart weapons, and secure communications, it added.

Managing Director and CEO Hamad Al Marar said: "This is the first time we are at Eurosatory, a major global industry exhibition that provides us with a critical opportunity to showcase our portfolio of solutions, which have been expertly-selected according to our insights into the global defence landscape, including the European defence theatre. We will be looking to strengthen our current cooperation with existing partners as well as forge new collaborations in Europe and beyond."

Over the course of the five-day event, EDGE will demonstrate its understanding of the European security landscape, such as the critical demand for operational readiness, international supply chain reinforcement and access to advanced autonomous aerial systems, land systems, cyber defence infrastructure and secure communications solutions, with a showcase of innovative systems which can respond to these regional challenges, he added.

Under autonomous air systems, EDGE will display the Hunter series of loitering munitions, the Hunter SP (Soldier Portable) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Hunter 2-S UAV system, the QX-1, QX-2, QX-3, QX-4 and QX6-50 fixed-wing loitering munitions, the Jeniah collaborative combat UAV, the Garmoosha rotary-wing UAV, the Shadow 25 and 50 loitering munitions, and the powerful logistics Air Truck UAV.

For land systems, EDGE will display an extensive suite of its multi-purpose, operationally-proven THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), its Type-X robotic combat vehicles (RCVs), its special operations vehicle LRSOV and its armoured personnel carriers, the Ajban MK2 and Hafeet MK2.

From its range of smart weapons, EDGE will display its cost-effective, multi-range Thunder and Desert Sting air-to-surface precision-guided munitions, the Rash 1-M, Rash 2-M, Rash 2-H and Rash 3-H precision-guided munitions systems and the Skynight air defence missile.

Under secure communications, EDGE will showcase the Katim line of infrastructure security smartphones, ultra-secure endpoint solutions, satellite communications and Gateway network encryptors.

The Abu Dhabi group will also showcase its suite of Lahab Defence System medium and large calibre munitions, as well as a full range of Lahab Light Ammunition small calibre ammunition.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).