ABU DHABI - E7 Group, part of ADQ and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, announced that it will commence the production of digital tax stamps in 2025, with a total investment of AED182 million.

This investment will bolster its capacity to design and produce travel passports to meet the rising global demand for technology-enabled security solutions.

Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of E7 Group, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that E7 plans to kick off the production of digital tax stamps next year, with the expanded passport production capacity set to follow soon after. The increased production capacity is anticipated to positively impact the group's revenues in Q2-2026.

He explained that E7's future strategy focuses on broadening its reach in the security solutions sector, boosting production capabilities, and tapping into new markets.

He also noted that the group's monetary balance, totalling AED1.28 billion, provides the financial flexibility to seize new opportunities, including potential acquisitions both within the UAE and abroad.

Alnuaimi emphasised that the group sees significant growth potential in security solutions and packaging, with a long-term strategy aimed at leveraging its market position to expand into complementary sectors and offer new services.

In H1 2024, E7 Group secured several high-value contracts, totalling AED285.3 million, with AED139 million derived from security solutions alone.