E& UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei to deliver a high-quality gigabit experience to the UAE at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona signalling the onset of the intelligent 10 Giga Experience. The partnership will deliver unmatched speeds, reaching up to 10Gbps for mobile and up to 50Gbps for fixed users across the country.

With a focus on the next generation of 5G-Advanced and 50GPON networks, the collaboration between e& UAE and Huawei will pave the way for a future-forward telecom infrastructure in the UAE.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, e& UAE, said: “This partnership we signed with Huawei at the Mobile World Congress sets a new benchmark in mobile and fixed technologies and services in the UAE and the Middle East. We are committed to delivering a premium experience to our customers and contributing to the industry with cutting-edge technologies. Together, we're unlocking the potential of the next generation of networks, delivering unparalleled experiences to individuals and organisations. This undertaking goes beyond connecting them in the digital era to enabling them to thrive in the hyper-connected future.

Computing and storage

The MoU also lays the groundwork for enhanced computing and storage performance for e& UAE through advanced software, hardware architecture, and application acceleration engines. This visionary approach supports emerging services such as XR, Cloud VR, V2X, 3D video, URLLC, and Industry 4.0, which promise to transform everyday life with intelligent digital solutions and connectivity.

Gavin Wang, President, e& Global Key Account, Huawei, added: “We are proud to deepen our partnership with e& UAE. We continue to push the boundaries of user experience, not just in the present but for the digital age to come. This collaboration represents a significant stride in empowering users and propelling the UAE towards a future of seamless, immersive, and transformative connectivity."

Ahead of the implementation’s official commercial launch, e& UAE, in collaboration with Huawei, has already constructed a robust network foundation for the 10 Giga Experience. In addition, achievements like the Global First 1.6Tbs/Lambda further demonstrate e& UAE's readiness to provide a high-quality gigabit experience, with a 100Tbps backbone ensuring a capacity that spans a decade.

With industry advancements such as the mmWave and TDD 3CC in wireless, offering an enhanced experience for the 5G-Advanced era, and the Middle East's first 50GPON in fixed access, homes in the UAE are poised to reap the benefits from the impending network evolution.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).