Egypt - e& Egypt is targeting to invest EGP 18 billion in infrastructure and networks across Egypt by 2025, CEO of FinTech and Digital Lifestyle at e& Egypt Ahmed Yehya told Asharq Business.

This represents the company’s largest investment since it had begun operations in Egypt, and is EGP 8 billion more than the amount invested in 2024.

