DUBAI: The Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai and du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), have officially opened the Digital Business Hub to provide value-added services and facilitate doing business following the directives of the leadership in leveraging the latest technology tools innovatively and creatively to provide advanced services that add to the happiness of customers.

This initiative is in line with implementing the government’s initiatives to drive digital transformation and to launch smart initiatives that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of Dubai's business sectors. It also aims at enhancing Dubai's position as the ideal platform for expansion and sustainability of regional and global companies.

Through the Digital Business Hub, entrepreneurs can access a variety of du services and mobile telecom solutions that will enable businesses to launch their companies swiftly and pursue ideas through a comprehensive digital portal to achieve successful outcomes. The Digital Business Hub will also provide self-service and interactive screens and creativity and innovation rooms for training programs and workshops.

"Our partnership with du is part of the ongoing efforts to promote excellence in services and to launch smart initiatives that will contribute to raising the competitiveness and sustainability of business in Dubai, thereby enhancing investor confidence. We are pleased to partner with du as the telecommunications sector is a fundamental fabric of modern society. Businesses beginning their journey in Dubai can pursue their objectives with the infrastructure and solutions that the Digital Business Hub provides," said Mohammed Hassan AlShehhi, Acting CEO, Business Registration and Licensing sector in DET.

"Dubai has strengthened its economic fundamentals led by its progressive vision and ambition to evolve as a formidable force capable of withstanding challenges, maintaining a healthy growth rate, and achieving its transformation into a digital economy. The confidence demonstrated by investors and businesses in the growth potential of various sectors in the emirate and digital initiatives underlines the vision of Dubai’s leadership and the approach by the government to further diversify the economy and integrate modern technologies to achieve customer happiness.

"We seek to continue working as one team with du to enhance Dubai’s position as an incubator for entrepreneurs and a hub for global companies by identifying new opportunities for investors to accomplish their ambitions and build innovative development pathways to reinforce Dubai's global leadership in all fields," added AlShehhi.

Ahmad Aburuhaima, Head of Government Relations, du, said: "du is pleased to collaborate with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai to launch this initiative, which embodies our common goal of providing support to companies and institutions across various business sectors, in line with the directives of UAE leadership – so that Dubai remains at the forefront of the list of preferred destinations for establishing and maintaining businesses regionally and globally. Our main goal in contributing to the Digital Business Hub initiative is to provide businesses of all sizes with smart connectivity services and solutions designed to help them grow their business and keep pace with the demands of the digital future. We reaffirm our commitment to strengthen our co-operation and partnership with various government agencies to help achieve the goals and aspirations of Dubai and the UAE in the coming years."