Digital Dubai on Wednesday announced the participation of Dubai in GITEX Africa 2024, which will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, from 29th to 31st May, with the participation of 130 countries.

Digital Dubai is organising the Dubai Pavilion at this event, featuring the participation of eight other government entities, including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Digital DEWA, Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Customs, Security Industry Regulatory Agency and DP World.

The Dubai Pavilion will witness the unveiling of several qualitative initiatives and projects, in addition to organising a series of business meetings attended by representatives of participating government entities and decision-makers in private sector companies, aiming to discover prospects for cooperation and partnership.

Commenting on this distinguished participation, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, "Our attendance at this event comes in line with the UAE's wise leadership vision, which prioritises supporting the efforts of our friends in the African continent aiming at enhancing the role of innovation and modern technology in realising a comprehensive and sustainable economic renaissance. This participation enables us to identify the opportunities within the realm of digital transformation in Africa and to discuss prospects for cooperation and investment between the UAE and other participating countries."