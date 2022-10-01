UAE - A top Dubai tech company is ready to take enterprise collaborations to the next level with the latest in hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) when this year’s five-day Gitex Global opens at the Dubai World Trade Centre on October 10.

Region’s leading ICT Value Added Distributor DVCOM is all set to unveil its most advanced solutions for on-prem as well as hybrid or cloud enabled offices at the biggest tech gathering of its kind yet as businesses in the UAE continue to adapt to new norms shaped by hyper converged and collaborative communication tools and platforms.

“This is a watershed for those in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry and their end users. Whilst the levels of doing business may still be gradually trudging back to pre-pandemic levels the world over, here in the UAE we have gone ahead of the curve thanks to our new modes of communications and conducting our businesses on a daily basis,” said DVCOM MD Renjan George.

“There’s no doubt that the way we do our business today has changed forever already in the wake of Covid-19 and there’s no way we are going back on the tech advancements we have made as a whole community since. And so now is the best time to unleash our portfolio of pioneering technologies to not just upgrade existing meeting room solutions but also provide a platform for cloud-based communications and hybrid workplace solution,” said George.

One of DVCOM’ partners headlining this year’s Gitex will be ISSQUARED, one of the world’s fastest growing cyber security, cloud infrastructure companies. During the five-day event at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the California-headquartered firm will launch FABULIX, that is expected to transform an infrastructure with state-of-the art computing, networking, and virtualisation all in one seamless system.

“This hyperconverged infrastructure platform is our answer to autonomous infrastructure as it combines compute, storage, network and virtualization resources in a single easy-to-use system,” adds George while explaining how it provides a cost-effective solution for small and medium size enterprises to meet their most demanding workloads, having been built on Microsoft Windows Server 2019.

“With different architectures to choose from, FABULIX will simplify your demanding workloads in a sustainable cost-controlled way whether your infrastructure is on premise, hybrid, or in the cloud,” he says, adding how it provides a pre-built solution that is easily customisable to manage existing virtualised workloads while gaining cloud efficiencies on premise.

Another debutant expected to turn heads at this year’s Gitex is the San Diego-based EdTech provider Onescreen. “Our interactive screens and exceptional Guru Support services are well sought after in the education, healthcare and business sectors, and we have many more exciting products that will be showcased at the Gitex event,” says Sufian Munir, CEO of the complete smart school technology provider with expertise in security, video collaboration and AI.

However, one of the biggest draws for those visiting DVCOM at the region’s largest technology gathering this year will be a unique hands-on experience of Yeastar’s unified communications solutions and products. At the top of it all is the Yeastar Desk Booking and Visitor Management System, another debut act at this Gitex.

“This will let you discover how this major step orchestrates a truly all-in-one workplace management solution and disrupts the market. We will showcase how a Yeastar Workplace is the right workplace tech for an office of tomorrow, covering every needs – from meeting room bookings and desk bookings to visitor management,” says Prince Cai, Vice President at Yeastar while highlighting the Gitex participation of the leader in integrated workplace management platform for meeting rooms, desks, and visitors.

Talking about making collaborations more intelligent and convenient, George says, there will be Yealink bringing arguably ‘the most innovative tech to modern workplaces’ in partnership with Microsoft. “This time, Yealink will introduce to visitors their MeetingBoard 65 and its new collaboration display solutions, making them experience on-site the new age seamlessness of collaborations for the future-ready workplace,” says George, while summing up the leading unified communication (UC) terminal solution provider’s involvement at Gitex 2022.

Meanwhile, Akuvox, a global leader in smart AIoT products and solutions, will be at this Gitex with its newly launched smart home brand akubela.

“Akuvox strives to unleash the power of technologies to improve people's lives with better communication, greater security, and more convenience. The Gitex GLOBAL 2022 will be a great opportunity to explore Akuvox smart intercom and akubela smart home,” adds George while talking about Akuvox smart intercom that encompasses artificial intelligence, SIP, Android, cloud, security, and other advanced technologies to leverage vast fields of technologies for smart building access.

DVCOM continuously conducts in-house trainings and programs for its partners to keep them abreast of changes in technology and new industry trends, making its partner network one of its biggest strengths.

DVCOM will be exhibiting in Zabeel Hall 2 out of its stall Z2-A1.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).