DUBAI - Dubai CommerCity is participating as title sponsor in the fourth edition of Seamless Middle East, the largest event for smart payment solutions, e-commerce, and retail, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 31st May to 1st June.

Dubai CommerCity, is a joint venture of the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) and the property developer Wasl, and brings together the leaders of e-commerce, retail, and financial technologies from around the world.

"Our participation in Seamless Middle East will shed light on this world-class system, and affirm the free zone’s strategic role in setting the criteria for driving the growth of the e-commerce industry and bringing innovative solutions, to drive a prosperous future in the Middle East and North Africa," Amna Lootah, Board Member at Dubai CommerCity and Director-General at Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZ), said.

"The free zone offers a unique environment that incentivises creativity, investment, and excellence," she added.

On the sideline of the two-day event, representatives from Dubai CommerCity will take part in a series of panels and presentations that focus on the latest trends in the sector, the services and incentives provided by free zones, and the opportunities for achieving growth and prosperity in the e-commerce industry.

Seamless Middle East 2022 will be hosting more than 350 exhibitors and 300 speakers that are among the top entrepreneurs in the world.