Mindware, a value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), signed a strategic partnership with global Dutch IT consultancy and software development company Xebia to fast-track digital transformation initiatives across the region, according to a press release.

This partnership will integrate Mindware's distribution expertise with Xebia's cloud, AI, and managed services capabilities to provide comprehensive digital solutions to enterprises in the MEA region.

President of Mindware, Philippe Jarre, said: “Spurred by a visionary impulse to reshape the digital domain in the MEA region, this partnership stems from a mutual recognition of the increasing need for holistic cloud, AI, and managed services solutions."

Jarre added: “This alliance is a game-changer for Mindware’s channel ecosystem, infusing it with Xebia’s cutting-edge cloud and AI capabilities and sophisticated managed services portfolio."

Global CEO of Xebia, Anand Sahey, said: "We are confident that the synergy between Xebia and Mindware will significantly enhance the success of businesses navigating the evolving technology market."

VP Cloud at Xebia MEA, Shahid Gaglani, said: "Xebia’s proposition in the MEA region is to present an integrated suite of services that includes cutting-edge cloud solutions, transformative AI technologies, and comprehensive managed services.”

Gaglani concluded: “This strategic partnership with Mindware positions us in a unique way to further empower businesses and deliver excellent value to our clients."

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

