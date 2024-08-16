DUBAI - The Dubai AI & Web3 Festival today announced six partnerships with leading global companies. This milestone was unveiled at a ceremony held at the Dubai International Financial Centre, marking a significant step towards the festival's inaugural edition, scheduled for September 11-12, 2024.

The event was attended by key industry leaders including Mohammed Al Balushi, CEO of the Innovation Hub at Dubai International Financial Centre; Hanane El Mir, Senior Vice President - AI, Oracle; Kamran Arki, Founder & CEO of Public Masterpiece; Andrew Drylie, Investment Manager at Quadri Ventures; Tom Dixon, Global Head of Sales of VeUP; Dana Yoo, Director, Strategic Planning, AVATARMADE CO LTD; and Ahmed Jamal, Regional Key Account Manager - MEA Region - AI Solutions at Advanced Integration.

These collaborations underscore Dubai’s commitment to positioning itself as a global epicenter for AI and Web3 technologies.

By creating a world-class platform, the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival aims to foster regional growth, unlock new AI markets, and drive technological innovation, solidifying the emirate's role as a catalyst for industry prosperity.

Dubai AI & Web3 Festival is a dynamic platform that brings together the brightest minds to explore and expand the commercial possibilities of AI and Web3 technologies. Attendees will experience state-of-the-art integrations of artificial intelligence, blockchain, XR, and decentralised systems, driving the progression of digital economies and technological innovation.