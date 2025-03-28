Presight, a leading global big data analytics company powered by AI, today (March 27) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to support the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator.

The UAE-based programme is designed to help promising AI startups gain a commercial advantage, access cutting-edge technology resources, and expand their network within the UAE, the wider G42 ecosystem, and Presight’s global markets, alongside venture funding opportunities to exponentially accelerate their growth and scalability.

As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will contribute its expertise in technical enablement, mentorship, and market acceleration through its Microsoft Founders Hub initiative.

The collaboration will empower startups by providing high-performance computing, access to cloud services, and exposure to foundational AI models, including large language models (LLMs) and generative AI-powered analytics, said Presight in a statement.

Startups selected for the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator will also benefit from Microsoft’s mentorship network, ensuring they receive strategic insights and technical guidance throughout their journey, it stated.

On the strategic tieup, CEO Thomas Pramotedham said: "We and Microsoft share the same passion for innovation in AI and nurturing the next wave of AI pioneers. Our collaboration through the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator underscores our mutual dedication to empowering startups with the tools, expertise, and opportunities they need to thrive."

"Together, we will foster a vibrant ecosystem where groundbreaking AI can flourish," he stated.

The Presight AI-Startup Accelerator, launched during Gitex Global last year, focuses on startups that have developed a prototype and are ready to test the market.

The program’s structured curriculum helps startups refine their AI-powered products, optimize go-to-market strategies, and integrate with Presight’s product pipeline, providing unmatched cross-selling, networking, and promotional opportunities.

Graduates of the Presight AI-Startup Accelerator will emerge as market-ready companies, having found their product-market fit, demonstrated customer value, and established a sustainable business model.

Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Presight to support AI startups in their journey to success. The Microsoft Founders Hub is committed to providing technical resources, mentorship, and go-to-market enablement, ensuring startups have the infrastructure to innovate and scale."

"Together with Presight, we will help drive AI adoption and create transformative solutions that benefit industries worldwide," he stated.

This initiative builds on Microsoft’s $1.5 billion investment in G42 to accelerate AI innovation. As part of the G42 ecosystem, Presight already collaborates closely with Microsoft on several joint projects, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

