Du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today unveiled a state-of-the-art “du Innovation Center” in a move towards the commercialisation of latest technological innovation leveraging the next generation technology in the UAE and beyond.

Located at du HQ in Dubai Hills, the Center is set to pioneer the exploration and commercial application of 5G Advanced & next generation technology solutions across consumer, and enterprise sectors, positioning the Middle East and globally as leaders in utilising the latest 5G Advanced & next generation technology in the commercial networks.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said, "Our customer-first methodology helps us deliver unparalleled user experiences and build an exemplary framework to discover new business models with the latest state-of-the-art technology. We are determined to harness new technology to create applications that align with varied consumer, home, and business necessities, fostering the UAE's digital progression.”

The du Innovation Center is committed to capitalising on the power of 5G Advanced & next generation technology, coupled with AI, to cultivate and bring to fruition large-scale commercial application of innovative services.

Embracing sectors from consumer and home to enterprise, this initiative is poised to curate multidimensional experiences, Fixed Wireless enhancements, advanced Gaming-centric technologies that foster new propositions to our customers, new smart networking services, advanced 5G Mobile Private Networks, and applications.

du is pioneering the unification of 5G-A and AI to offer unparalleled commercial offerings and services for our customers. Enhancements in live-streaming, low-latency gaming, and robust remote work bandwidth solutions are set to redefine user experiences. Additional specialty services promise to elevate live events and transportation with cutting-edge connectivity.

Home segments will benefit from next generation Fixed Wireless Access network upgrades, reaping gigabit-level speeds for supreme video streaming and gaming. Meanwhile, enterprise stakes are high with strong network connections, ensuring business continuity with flair.

Enterprises stand to gain remarkably from 5G-A fuelled technologies, witnessing revolutions in smart manufacturing, remote collaborations, and intelligent logistics. These developments are key to a dynamic new set of commercial offerings that help enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.