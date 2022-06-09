Cairo – Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) has teamed up with global tech firm SAP to initiate a digital transformation journey.

Domty will use cloud integration and software solutions to develop interactions with its 55,000 Egyptian retailer partners, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The listed company has adopted RISE with SAP and SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to become an intelligent enterprise while lowering cyber-risks.

Mohamed El-Damaty, CEO of Domty, said: “With RISE with SAP, and the SAP and Spirit integrated solutions, we have streamlined our operations and have greater visibility on every area, allowing for precise decision making.”

Mohammed Samy, Managing Director of SAP Egypt, noted: “Implementing RISE with SAP enables Domty to align with Egypt Vision 2030 while leveraging the latest cloud-based solutions at an accelerated pace.”

It is worth noting that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Domty recorded consolidated net profits worth EGP 19.91 million, an annual plunge of 81% from EGP 105.09 million.

