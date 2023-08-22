The Diriyah Company and Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration in cybersecurity and technological infrastructure. This strategic partnership is aimed at strengthening cybersecurity and advancing technological capabilities.

Diriyah Company CEO Jerry Inzerillo said that the partnership between Diriyah Company and SITE contributes to promoting cybersecurity and technological advancements, adding that this collaboration aims to foster a safe and secure digital landscape by sharing knowledge, resources and expertise, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030.

SITE CEO Dr. Saad Alaboodi said: "This step is an extension of our contributions to the safe digital transformation journey in the Kingdom, in line with the goals of Vision 2030."

The agreement is designed to improve cybersecurity and establish a robust technological framework. It emphasizes the need to share the best practices and promote a culture of cybersecurity, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Digital Transformation strategy, which aims to enable and accelerate the digital transformation of the government efficiently. Furthermore, the agreement underscores the significance of developing and training specialized personnel in cybersecurity and technological solutions.