DUBAI - Digital Dubai, the government entity overseeing digital transformation in Dubai, announced that it is developing the Dubai Data and Artificial Intelligence Platform in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications.

In this regard, Digital Dubai today awarded a contract to Moro Hub - Data Hub for Integrated Solutions (Moro), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), to begin work on the project by the end of September 2024.

The unified platform will serve as a gateway to official data and statistics relating to Dubai, enabling government and private entities to host and share data seamlessly through the platform while ensuring the highest levels of accessibility and security.

It also facilitates innovative approaches backed up by Artificial Intelligence to display and analyse data, which, in turn, helps the government in making sound decisions aided by advanced data and analysis. Such approaches will help enhance digital maturity, which Digital Dubai is actively working to foster. It will go towards boosting the data maturity index too, improving the level of digital data while scoring high on aspects such as quality, ease of use, and governance.

The agreement was signed at the headquarters of Digital Dubai by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); and Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai; in the presence of Younus Al Nasser, CEO of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment; Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA; Mohammed bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub; and Ghaith Al Suwaidi, Chief AI Officer, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment.

The Dubai Data and AI Platform enables government entities to use synthetic data within the application, a concept previously championed by Digital Dubai. It is distinguished by its scalable infrastructure that is compatible with future requirements, which enhances the flexibility of government performance in several areas and helps in providing accurate figures and data while focusing on performance indicators in the public and private sectors.

Additionally, it enables access to a multitude of advanced technologies supported by Artificial Intelligence, which reduces costs, promotes the optimal use of resources, and supports decisions based on accurate metrics, thus forming an integrated and reliable digital destination for obtaining government data.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “We operate in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which aim to strengthen the UAE’s leading global position in the field of digital solutions. The cooperation agreement with Digital Dubai is part of our commitment to enhancing digital innovation, with the development of the Dubai Data and Artificial Intelligence Platform representing a pivotal step in advancing Dubai's digital infrastructure. This aligns with our leadership’s vision to transform the emirate into a global hub for innovation and technology."

“This initiative also contributes to the implementation of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double Dubai's economy in 10 years and solidify its position among the top three urban economies in the world. We are confident that this cooperation serves as a model of institutional integration, providing solutions that rely on the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence, enhancing Dubai’s ability to achieve its goals in economic sustainability, business growth, and innovation,” he added.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, emphasised that the collaborative initiative and the establishment of the Dubai Data and AI Platform signal a pivotal moment in the digital transformation journey.

He highlighted that Artificial Intelligence is now being leveraged to enhance the economic value of digital data. “While the world is witnessing rapid changes and transformations in technology, the importance of digital data remains a constant in all digital transformation experiences, most notably the Digital Dubai Experience, which is confidently moving forward to achieve the Digital Dubai Strategy, which aims to digitise life in the emirate of Dubai and set the city as a global benchmark for utilising modern technologies to serve the community and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global digital capital.

Obaid Al Mansoori added, “The data we have today available to government and private sector entities represents strategic national wealth that will enable us to create the desired future to make Dubai a global digital capital and consolidate its image as an inspiring model for cities that benefit from technology to provide the best living experience for its residents and the best investment environment for companies.”

Younus Al Nasser, CEO of Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai, said, “The Dubai Data and AI Platform is a continuation of a long history of interest in data as the most important driver of digital transformation. This interest was initially embodied in the first version of the ‘Dubai Pulse’ data platform that we launched in 2017 and is now embodied in making the most of Artificial Intelligence to meet the needs of the government in the areas of data exchange, integration and interconnection, which contributes to enhancing innovation, decision-making and providing digital experiences based on proactivity, comprehensiveness and personalisation. This agreement is pivotal in establishing a sustainable digital infrastructure, supported by Artificial Intelligence, that aligns with Dubai’s ambitions and vision for the future.”

On his part, Marwan bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, said, “We are pleased to announce this strategic collaboration with Digital Dubai to develop the Dubai Data and Artificial Intelligence Platform, which will be a key pillar in achieving our ambitious vision for an advanced digital future. Through this platform, we aim to enhance our capabilities in leveraging digital data and Artificial Intelligence to drive innovation and achieve sustainable development in Dubai. Our partnership with Digital Dubai enables us to deliver integrated solutions characterised by efficiency and flexibility in addition to providing managed cybersecurity services in line with our partnership agreement with Digital Dubai for the ‘Dubai Digital Clouds’ project.”

The platform offers its services to all institutions under Digital Dubai, as well as government entities across the emirate. It also serves other entities that regularly benefit from the open data and statistical systems provided by the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment.

The platform also facilitates decentralised data exchange and represents the next generation of the Dubai Pulse platform, built on an integrated data fabric. It supports innovation models by utilising the Moro Cloud, which employs cutting-edge technologies in data management and analytics. This includes leveraging Artificial Intelligence and machine learning through a modern and flexible governance system.

The agreement includes unifying existing platforms and portals, such as Dubai Pulse and the Dubai Statistics Centre Portal, and migrating the systems using streamlined and efficient mechanisms.

The platform will be hosted on the Moro Cloud and managed by Moro Hub, with cybersecurity services aligned with the Digital Dubai Clouds Agreement. It leverages cutting-edge technologies designed to support digital cities, ensuring the highest levels of stability, business continuity, and infrastructure. This supports decision-making, reduces costs, and enhances value, efficiency, and effectiveness while saving time.

The platform represents a practical application of the Data Law's requirements and exemplifies the government’s flexibility, as well as Digital Dubai’s role in enabling digital transformation. It harnesses the vast potential of AI to enhance sustainability and promote economic dynamism.

The platform will serve as a unified framework for all data and statistics systems in Dubai, demonstrating the integration and connectivity among participating government and private sector entities. It will also advance smart city trends by enhancing proactive approaches, Internet of Things applications, cybersecurity, real-time analytics, self-service options, and community engagement.

