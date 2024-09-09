Dubai – Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA that serves as the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), signed a collaboration agreement with Salzer Technologies.

In line with the UAE’s digital transformation goals, the partnership aims to provide innovative services and enhance offerings in the Gulf nation as well as the Middle East region, according to a press release.

Under the strategic technology collaboration agreement (TCA), the two entities will leverage their combined expertise and secure advanced solutions for the market.

Moro Hub and Salzer are leaders in IT services, consulting, system integration, branding, business solutions, and mobility services.

Mohammed bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, said: "Through this partnership, we are confident that we will be able to accelerate our shared goals of innovation and customer satisfaction, ultimately contributing to broader technological advancement globally."

Sundar Lakshmanan, CEO of Salzer, commented: “By leveraging Moro’s cutting-edge infrastructure and robust regulatory framework, we are well-equipped to support partner businesses across the Middle East. Together, we aspire to provide exceptional service quality and unparalleled personalised partner satisfaction, further cementing our reputation as a trusted leader in the technology sector."

Last June, Moro Hub and SAP joined forces to drive AI tools in Dubai within the framework of the UAE National AI Strategy 2031.

