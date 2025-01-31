Mubasher: Deloitte Middle East is partnering with the cutting-edge observability provider Dynatrace to expand its cloud offering in response to surging demand from regional clients for accelerated digital transformation and enhanced business resilience.

The strategic collaboration aims to deliver state-of-the-art observability solutions that are necessary for the success of digital transformation journeys in the Middle East, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Deloitte enables organisations across the public and private sectors to drive forward their digital journeys, monitor infrastructure, manage costs and develop targeted solutions through Dynatrace’s observability and AIOps capabilities.

Deloitte Middle East’s Partner, Engineering, AI & Data, Jamil Hamati, said: “The purpose of observability is to comprehensively and efficiently monitor and analyse these diverse environments, enabling proactive detection and resolution of issues, ensuring optimal system performance and reliability, and optimised cost monitoring.”

It is worth noting that 88% of organisations faced increased tech stack complexity over the past year, 86% of CIOs revealed cloud-native stacks generate excessive data, according to Dynatrace’s global CIO report, which indicates that 81% say their teams spent so much time managing tools and preparing data that it detracted from innovation.

Vice President of Strategic Partners at Dynatrace, Michael Allen, commented: “Combining Deloitte's industry expertise with our observability and security capabilities will drive innovation and help both government agencies and enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

As businesses face mounting difficulties managing data from complex cloud ecosystems, open-source solutions, and customised technologies, data observability emerges as a critical solution, enabling organizations to improve data availability, reliability, and quality across the entire data lifecycle.

Deloitte Middle East has integrated Dynatrace's powerful platform into its observability offering to leverage hybrid and multi-cloud observability, causal AI, automation, business analytics, and application security capabilities to support clients.

Additionally, Dynatrace's solutions will assist clients in tracking their carbon footprints, monitoring and analyzing their cloud spending, and verifying their compliance with industry standards and regulations such as ISO 27001 and DORA.

Meanwhile, Deloitte Middle East’s Hamati added: “We are solving observability challenges, while empowering organizations to turn raw data into decisive competitive advantages. This partnership will transform how regional businesses understand and leverage their digital infrastructure, delivering rich insights that drive real, measurable and sustainable success.”

Recently, the Middle East-focused entity joined forces with the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) to initiate the Green Skills for a Green Economy programme in the region.

