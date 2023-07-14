Bahrain - CrediMax has renewed its partnership with Mastercard to drive digital innovation in Bahrain and strengthen its position as a key player in the kingdom.

A signing ceremony took place in the presence of Ahmed A. Seyadi, CrediMax Chief Executive, and Khalid Elgibali, Mastercard Division President, Middle East and North Africa.

Mastercard’s’ Digital First programme gives consumers a whole host of options in making payments - from ecommerce to contactless to QR, using any digital device of their choice. It also enables consumers to have control to manage their finances, as well as enhanced security for peace of mind. Not to mention, consumers get to interact with card benefits and offers, that deliver real value in moments that matter to them.

Digital payment

“CrediMax is committed to facilitating digital payment solutions that help simplify the payment journey for consumers and corporations alike,” commented Seyadi. “Building on our long-standing collaboration with Mastercard, this partnership will enable us to meet the changing and unique demands of our customers.”

“Digital First is all about providing choice and convenience across the digital payment landscape. This region is embracing the digital revolution to realise its true digital potential and that is exciting news for the whole ecosystem, from consumers and small businesses to financial institutions and governments. Our partnership with CrediMax is another great example of Mastercard’s role as a trusted technology partner that enables customers to tap into the potential of digital and expand access to more market,” said Elgibali.

Through this partnership, Mastercard and CrediMax will work together and explore deployment Mastercard’s cyber intelligence solutions to ensure smart and safe payments, digitising payments for consumers and corporates, and launching new value-added products and services to differentiate CrediMax cards proposition.

