Qatar - Eng Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani handed the first postal license to Faleh bin Mohammed al-Naemi on Wednesday at Marriott Marquis City Centre Doha Hotel.

The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) awarded its first postal license to Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post), marking the start of a competitive landscape in the nation’s postal sector aimed at boosting efficiency and consumer choice.



This landmark step, under the Law Regulating Postal Services (No. 15 of 2023), seeks to enhance efficiency, promote innovation, and expand consumer choice, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.



CRA president, Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani handed the license to Qatar Post chairman and managing director Faleh bin Mohammed al-Naemi on Wednesday at Marriott Marquis City Centre Doha Hotel.



“The awarding of this license represents a major milestone for Qatar’s postal sector. By opening the market to competition, we are expanding consumer options through creating a robust, technology-driven ecosystem.



“These efforts reflect our commitment to consumer protection, market transparency, and fostering a dynamic sector that supports Qatar’s ambitions,” Eng AlMuslemani said.



He highlighted CRA’s focus on sustainability, digitalisation, and last-mile solutions, as well as the importance of aligning with global postal trends to drive e-commerce growth and economic diversification.



Eng AlMuslemani told Gulf Times that CRA “spent tremendous time in developing all the regulatory instruments and one of it is licensing, which we see today the outcome of this development”.



He said that establishing clear regulatory and technical frameworks for the market encourages investment by making investors feel more confident and secure.



According to CRA, the licensing rollout comprises two phases: first, Qatar Post has been automatically qualified as the public postal operator, while phase 2, which is expected to conclude in April 2025, will focus on licensing additional postal service providers to further enhance market competition. This phased approach will pave the way for innovative solutions, improved service standards, and increased consumer choices, CRA noted.



Al-Naemi, meanwhile, cited Qatar Post’s adaptability and readiness for modern advancements, spotlighting the company’s human and technical capabilities and a decade of accomplishments.



“Qatar Post’s achievements over the past decade are undeniable, including the development of its human and technological capacities, its excellence in delivering high-quality services, and its recognition in global rankings for service quality and diversity. These accomplishments underscore Qatar Post's readiness for a bright and promising future,” he said.



Since the issuance of the Law Regulating Postal Services, CRA has proactively implemented a comprehensive regulatory framework. This includes postal services licenses, consumer protection policies, and regulations governing quality of service and license fees



The process has been marked by extensive stakeholder engagement through public consultations and workshops, ensuring a fair, transparent, and competitive framework.



CRA noted that the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 identifies logistics and e-commerce as pivotal to Qatar’s economic growth. With targets including a 6.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate in GDP and QR25bn in re-exports, the postal sector is poised to play a critical role in achieving these objectives.

