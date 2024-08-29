Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. (PSE: CNVRG) has once again secured its position as the undisputed leader in broadband industry, clinching the prestigious Ookla Speedtest Award for the *Fastest Internet Provider in the Philippines for the first two quarters of 2024.

This marks the second consecutive year that Converge has outpaced competitors, solidifying its commitment to delivering unparalleled digital experiences to Filipino households and businesses.

'In 2023, we took up the mantle of being the Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Philippines," Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy said. "This responsibility continues to be placed in our hands as we, again, were declared by Ookla as giving the best speed experience to Filipinos this first half. We will not rest on our laurels, of course, and we will continue to stay ahead as we leap into the future."

Ookla is a global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and related technologies.

The Ookla Speedtest Award utilizes extensive in-depth analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest, to determine the fastest and most consistent fixed network providers. The ICT company's victory is backed by impressive statistics:

Unmatched speed: Converge achieved a speed score of 147.77, with superior top download speeds of 603.46 Mbps and top upload speeds of 552.21 Mbps, exceeding its previous year performance.

Exceptional consistency: The company maintained the most consistent high-speed performance in most areas across its network for the second year in a row.

Best-in-class latency: Converge achieved the best latency time at 11.35 millisecond for fixed networks, ensuring a seamless online experience for users

Converge EVP and Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Azada highlighted the company's holistic approach.

'This achievement is a direct result of our continuous network enhancements and product innovations. We're not just chasing numbers and recognition; our goal is to offer fast, reliable and tailor-fit products for different market segments, ensuring that every Filipino has access to world-class internet," Azada explained.

Speed upgrades like Boost Mode exemplify the company's commitment to tailoring services to customer needs. This initiative allowed users to have boosted speed while keeping the same monthly recurring fee, perfect for bandwidth-intensive activities or crucial online events.

Converge has also expanded its service to budget-conscious markets, launching Surf2Sawa, the Philippines' first prepaid fiber internet service where subscribers have the freedom of unlimited yet affordable internet.

The company also introduced BIDA Fiber, the most budget-friendly postpaid plan available for consumers who require fast internet without compromising affordability.

Recently, Converge unveiled its new contract-free FiberX plans, designed to cater primarily to consumers residing in condominiums. The no-contract term plan will enable new customers to swiftly benefit from the provider's signature high-speed, unlimited, and economical pure fiber internet connectivity with minimal effort.

Looking ahead, the company is poised for even greater achievements. Converge SEVP and COO Jesus Romero enthused, 'We're investing heavily in expanding our network reach with international cable system investments and introducing and employing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and large-scale capacity optical networking technology for hyperscale applications,'

As the company continues to push boundaries and set new standards, it remains committed to its vision of a fully connected Philippines, where high-speed internet is not a luxury, but a fundamental right, and where amazing customer experience is the benchmark of service and commitment.

