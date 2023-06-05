UAE - CirrusLabs, a US-based digital transformation and IT solutions provider, has announced the launch of its new office and Customer Experience Centre at Dubai Digital Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, UAE.

This strategic location places it at the heart of technological innovation in the region, making it an ideal spot to serve customers better and cater to their digital transformation needs.

The launch ceremony was presided over by Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, the Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis as the chief guest of honour and the ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a team of senior officials from Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The Commercial Attaché/Digital Attaché of the Commercial Section, US Consulate General in Dubai, Bruce J Ellsworth also graced the occasion. Several key customers and partners of CirrusLabs along with senior members of the CirrusLabs team were present at the ceremony.

Immersive enviroment

Naeem Hussain, Chief Operating Officer at CirrusLabs welcomed the guests and said: “With the launch of this new facility, CirrusLabs is poised to continue its mission of enabling organisations to accelerate their transformation journey. The Customer Experience Centre will provide an immersive environment for customers to experience the latest innovations in digital transformation while allowing the company to showcase its capabilities in a real-world setting.”

"The new office and Customer Experience Centre represent a significant milestone in our growth journey," said Shiboo Varughese, Chief Technology Officer at Cirruslabs. "Our focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences and our ability to attract top talent in the industry has enabled us to maintain strong growth momentum despite the challenging business environment."

The facility will also serve as a launchpad for new product offerings, helping the company to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. With a dedicated team of experts, CirrusLabs will continue to drive innovation and provide customised solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers.

Exceptional value

"We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners, and this new facility will allow us to do just that. We look forward to leveraging this new space to continue growing our business, building strong customer relationships, developing a robust talent pipeline, forging fruitful partnerships, and delivering best-in-class transformative digital solutions in the UAE and beyond," said Shahnawaz Sheikh, VP Sales – META at Cirruslabs Middle East.

The Dubai regional headquarters of CirrusLabs will operate in harmony with the company's other offices in Washington DC, Atlanta, Toronto, and India. This cohesive network empowers CirrusLabs to provide exceptional services by leveraging its worldwide presence and harnessing local expertise.

