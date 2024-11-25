RIYADH — The Saudi Space Agency announced on Sunday the launch of the "Centre for Space Futures," the first center of its kind within the World Economic Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Network.

This launch comes within the framework of the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance its leadership in the space sector and support economic, research and innovation growth in this vital field.



The center also announced the members of its board of directors, which includes a group of international experts; most notably Dr. Mohammed Altamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Center; Deputy Minister of Economy and Planning Eng. Ammar Nagadi; Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Jeremy Jurgens; Martijn Blanken, CEO of Neo Space Group; co-founder and CEO of the Board of Directors of “Axiom Space” Kam Ghaffarian; and founder of Spaceport SARABHAI Susmita Mohanty. The board embodies the expertise and strategic vision necessary to achieve its ambitious goals.



In a statement on this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Altamimi stressed that the "Centre for Space Futures," represents a qualitative addition to the global arena in the space sector. "The Kingdom seeks through it to enhance a vital and sustainable space economy, develop knowledge and exchange experiences, in addition to improving models of cooperation and partnerships. Its launch will enhance the Kingdom's role at the regional and global levels and enable humanity to seize the opportunities that the vast space holds with awareness and responsibility," he said.



For her part, Director General of the Center Eng. Mishaal Al-Shamimri stressed the importance of this launch, saying that the "Centre for Space Futures "will work to enhance the growth of research and innovation fields in space, in addition to developing best practices and regulatory and legislative policies. She highlighted the importance of international cooperation in facing common challenges to achieve a sustainable space future. "The center will enhance the Kingdom's role in the global space industry, and give it an additional pioneering role in finding solutions to technical and regulatory challenges," she said.



It is noteworthy that the "Centre for Space Futures" aims to establish a global platform to maximize the economic and environmental value of the space sector, develop the best regulatory policies, and stimulate technical innovation. It also enables the Kingdom to access the Fourth Industrial Revolution community and cooperate closely with global partners to achieve its ambitious goals in the space sector, and thus enhancing its future vision.



It is noteworthy that the World Economic Forum had signed an agreement with the Saudi Space Agency to establish the Centre for Space Futures in April 2024. The center aims to facilitate public-private discussions on space collaboration, incorporating best practices from the forum and its communities into the global space sector, and generating forward-looking contributions to accelerate space technologies.



The Centre for Space Futures is the first in the network of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Centers to focus exclusively on space. It will work alongside the existing center in the Kingdom (C4IR Saudi Arabia) to advance Saudi Vision 2030, the country’s roadmap for economic diversification, global engagement, and improved quality of life.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).