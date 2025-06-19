Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), a leader in imaging and print solutions, has announced the appointment of Deepali Arora as its new human resources director.

In her new role, Deepali will be responsible to lead HR function across six offices in Africa, including Canon’s regional headquarters at Dubai, reaffirming the company’s dedication to expanding its presence and widening its impact across the continent, said Canon in a statement.

With close to two decades of HR leadership experience, she brings deep cross-industry expertise spanning retail, FMCG, real estate, and consumer electronics.

Her career has been defined by her focus on organisational development, HR business partnering, and capability-building, all underpinned by a strong commitment to people development and inclusive leadership, said the statement.

Welcoming her into the fold, Somesh Adukia, Managing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, said: "Her appointment as Human Resources Director reinforces our commitment to cultivating strong leadership, advancing our people-centric strategy, and building a future-ready workforce across Africa."

In her previous role as Senior Regional HR Manager at Canon Central and North Africa, Deepali spearheaded the launch of a transformative initiative named, Canon Clubs for building capability and fostering an inspiring and innovative culture at workplace.

She, in line with business strategy, has been instrumental in acquiring local talent and building strong teams across Africa.

On the key appointment, Deepali said: "At Canon, we view talent as our most valuable asset, and I’m passionate about nurturing a culture where every employee feels seen, supported, and inspired to grow."

"Our initiatives like Canon Clubs, Career Development Programme for High Potential Talents, are designed to elevate voices, build capabilities, and champion diversity. I look forward to shaping meaningful employee experience, strong value proposition and driving sustainable impact across Africa," she added.