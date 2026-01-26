Bold Brand, a digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services across the Egyptian and Saudi markets, marking a new phase in its regional expansion and reinforcing its commitment to supporting digital transformation for businesses.

The newly introduced AI-driven solutions are designed to enhance marketing efficiency, optimise operational performance, and improve customer experience by leveraging advanced data analytics, automation tools, and intelligent customer engagement technologies.

Bold Brand said that understanding differences between regional markets is central to the success of any expansion strategy. Egypt offers a large and diverse consumer base with growing demand for digital services and e-commerce, although purchasing power remains relatively moderate, driving stronger consumer focus on value and competitive pricing.

By contrast, Saudi Arabia’s market is smaller in population but significantly higher in purchasing power, making it more receptive to premium products, high-quality services, and sophisticated digital marketing campaigns.

Consumer behaviour also differs notably between the two markets. Egyptian consumers tend to be more price-sensitive and highly responsive to promotions, while Saudi consumers place greater emphasis on brand credibility, user experience, and service quality. These distinctions require tailored marketing approaches, supported by AI tools capable of analysing behaviour, personalising content, and improving targeting accuracy.

The agency added that Saudi Arabia’s stricter regulations on digital advertising and data protection further increase the need for advanced, compliance-focused marketing solutions.

Through its AI-powered services, Bold Brand aims to help companies build strong, data-driven brands, enhance customer journeys, and deliver measurable results in both markets. The launch is positioned as a strategic response to growing regional demand for intelligent, scalable, and compliant digital marketing solutions.

