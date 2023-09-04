Bahrain - Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, now offers a complete digital journey for onboarding new customers on the Batelco app, who can obtain a new service entirely remotely, including the ability to complete the fingerprint process. This is for the first time in Bahrain.

The new feature enables customers to activate a Batelco Postpaid, Prepaid or Mobile Broadband service by getting an eSIM within one minute, eliminating the need to obtain a physical SIM card.

The demand for convenient digital interactions has continuously increased over the years. Batelco’s instant activation feature presents a game-changing digital onboarding solution and a hassle-free authentication process that saves the time needed to visit a shop and queue, or wait for a SIM delivery by courier, allowing customers to get their eSIM in just one minute through easy-to-follow steps on the Batelco app.

Advent of eSIM

In the rapidly advancing world of technology, traditional physical SIM cards are making way for their virtual counterpart, the eSIM. An eSIM is a digital SIM that allows one to activate a mobile data plan without having to use a physical SIM card. Now with Batelco, customers can get their eSIM easily and can activate up to 3 new mobile numbers under one CPR per month.

Aseel Mattar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco, said: "The instant activation feature represents a significant leap forward in elevating the customer experience. We are pleased that our customers can now conveniently activate a new mobile line as well as get their eSIM in the quickest way possible.”

“Batelco’s new feature utilises the power of advanced technology and artificial intelligence to provide a secure, reliable and convenient user experience, and we are proud to be the first telecom in the market to offer it,” she added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).