Bahrain's adoption of the Cloud First policy has promoted the development of the kingdom's e-commerce sector significantly, said Sadiq Abdul Rasool, Chief Digital Officer of Bahrain's leading E-commerce platform (Homiez.me).

"For e-commerce platforms, cloud computing offers a variety of benefits, including cost savings, fast productivity, efficiency, and flexibility, infinite capacity, and database-related security, cash flow, and privacy protection," Rasool said.

He made the remarks while participating as a key speaker at an event organised by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, the Bahrain Development of SMEs’ Society and ThinkSmart Institute to launch ‘Cloud Skilling’ Initiative for Bahraini Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Improved competitiveness

Rasool said that the adoption of cloud computing technology by more Bahraini companies and organisations has improved their competitiveness, productivity, profitability, and growth, and said: "The esteemed government has been proactive in planning for the future of digital transformation, contracting with AMS strategically to provide, deploy, and use cloud infrastructure. The government sector has made significant progress in this direction by moving many government systems and services to the cloud, inspiring private sector organisations to follow the same approach."

"We at HOMIEZ realised that cloud computing will eventually replace all IT operations, so we were quick to switch towards it in collaboration with Amazon, whom we regard as an effective partner in our business's success based on the strength of our technical presence on the Internet and our commitment to grow our business safely and reliably," Rasool said.

Rasool concluded by affirming that cloud computing has become a critical component in the growth of e-commerce in Bahrain and throughout the world, pointing out to the speed advantage that cloud computing provides to the e-commerce platform. He also emphasised the significance of educating more Bahraini youth on how to successfully use and invest in cloud computing services, as well as take advantage of its benefit.

