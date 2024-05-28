Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro visited Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen on the sidelines of an official visit to China, highlighting the kingdom’s interest in boosting co-operation in technology and communications.

The visit aimed to strengthen trade relations and explore potential partnerships in developing Bahrain’s technology infrastructure and promoting digital technologies.

Mr Fakhro toured Huawei’s facilities and received briefings on the company’s latest innovations. He also held meetings with senior Huawei officials to discuss future collaboration opportunities in various fields.

Separetely, Mr Fakhro met Algernon Yau, Hong Kong’s Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development, on the sidelines of the Industry and Investment Forum between the GCC and China, organised by the National Development and Reform Commission.

The minister affirmed the bilateral relations between Bahrain and Hong Kong, noting the importance of enhancing the volume of economic and joint trade, considering Hong Kong’s major economic influence regionally and globally.

Mr Yau highlighted the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries, as well as enhancing co-operation and exchanging experiences and knowledge through the expansion of strategic partnerships.

