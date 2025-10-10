Fasset, the global digital asset investment platform, has entered into a strategic collaboration with NEC Money Exchange, one of Bahrain’s leading exchange houses, to extend new investment opportunities to NEC’s valued customers.

The announcement was made during Fintech Forward, one of the region’s premier gatherings for the financial technology industry.

Under this collaboration, Fasset and NEC will work together to introduce innovative investment opportunities for NEC’s customers, starting with exclusive over-the-counter (OTC) services. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering added value and expanding access to new financial solutions in Bahrain, said a statement.

"This collaboration marks another milestone in Fasset’s mission to bring global investment access to communities across the Middle East and the global south in general. NEC’s reputation and customer reach in Bahrain make them an ideal partner to expand our OTC services and introduce secure, ethical financial opportunities to their customers," said Mohamed Sabra, General Manager, Fasset.

“This partnership with Fasset is a crucial step in our strategic evolution. Our clients are increasingly sophisticated and demand access to regulated digital asset opportunities. By collaborating with Fasset, we ensure that our high-value customers can explore these new avenues through a trusted, compliant, and professional channel. This move reinforces NEC’s commitment to innovation and delivering holistic financial solutions," said Fuad Nonoo, CEO/MD, NEC

The agreement, formalised at Fintech Forward, represents the start of a long-term partnership between Fasset and NEC. Together, the two companies aim to drive innovation in Bahrain’s financial ecosystem, while reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a hub for fintech growth in the region.

Fasset Financial Services is a regulated category 3 Crypto-Assets service provider, committed to providing secure and compliant access to innovative financial products for institutional and individual investors.

