Ansarada, a global leader in virtual data room (VDR) technology, has expanded into the Middle East by offering AI-powered deal-making tools to accelerate the region’s economic transformation.

The UAE recorded 24 deals at $1.90 billion in transaction value in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, according to Ansarada’s Q2-25 market analysis.

The activity was especially strong in key sectors, including energy and natural resources, financial services, and technology.

Justin Smith, Managing Director at Ansarada, commented: “By continuing to expand our footprint here, we are not only offering faster, more localized support, we’re giving companies and advisors the tools to move with certainty, unlock international capital and help facilitate the region’s growth agenda.”

Arie Maree, Head of Growth, Middle East & Africa, added: “Our AI-powered platform simplifies due diligence and helps advisors and companies make smarter, faster calls on complex deals.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia recorded seven deals, standing at $277 million in transaction value.

